Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) PT Raised to GBX 105

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 105 ($1.41) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 95 ($1.28) on Monday. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.99. The company has a market capitalization of £441.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £598,055.40 ($804,054.05).

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

