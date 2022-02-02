Jason J. Tyler Sells 1,936 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NTRS traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 859,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $91.36 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

