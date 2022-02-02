Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of CFR opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.