Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $28.00 for the year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.30 and a 200 day moving average of $354.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

