Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $270.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $208.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 16,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.