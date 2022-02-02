Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $3,913,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

