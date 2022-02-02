Jigstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,684.00 (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jigstack has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jigstack has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $10,684.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Jigstack

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

