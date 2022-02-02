Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Up 30.4% in January

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 207,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 2,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,083. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jiuzi in the second quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Jiuzi in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jiuzi in the second quarter worth $379,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

