JOE (JOE) Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $230.94 million and $33.43 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07171920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,542.04 or 0.99740392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055535 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 163,826,539 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

