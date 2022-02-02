John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 31,206 shares.The stock last traded at $80.95 and had previously closed at $79.93.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
