John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 31,206 shares.The stock last traded at $80.95 and had previously closed at $79.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

