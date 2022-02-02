John Mutch Sells 2,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGYS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. 91,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.