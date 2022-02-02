Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $398,345,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

