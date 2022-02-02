Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 794.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.