Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

