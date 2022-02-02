Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.64 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.