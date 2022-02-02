Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 332 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $119.04 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

