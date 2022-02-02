Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

NYSE:HES opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

