JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €70.00 ($78.65) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JST. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of JST stock opened at €45.35 ($50.96) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($45.06) and a 12-month high of €57.80 ($64.94). The company has a market capitalization of $675.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.