JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) to “Buy”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6,400.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IKTSF stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $85.46.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

