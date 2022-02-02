JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) to “Buy”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6,400.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of IKTSF stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $85.46.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.