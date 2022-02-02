Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of OPCH opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

