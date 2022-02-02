Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Alector as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alector by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 54.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

