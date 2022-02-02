Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

