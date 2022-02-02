Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,422.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

