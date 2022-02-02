Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

