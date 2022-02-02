K-Bro Linen Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.60.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.46 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$32.02 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The stock has a market cap of C$378.61 million and a PE ratio of 40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.57.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

