Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.76. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.11 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.46.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

