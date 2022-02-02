Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report $61.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.70 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $139.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.55 million to $188.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.32 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,517. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

