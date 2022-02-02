Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 16,068 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $40,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

TSCO opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.41. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.90 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.