Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

