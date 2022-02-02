Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,873 shares of company stock valued at $213,136,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

