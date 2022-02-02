Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $24.58 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.