Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

