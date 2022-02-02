Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.78. Kemper has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $12,345,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.