Kenneth Vecchione Acquires 5,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE WAL opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

