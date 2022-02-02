Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE DB opened at $14.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,601,000 after buying an additional 517,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,876,000 after buying an additional 969,980 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth approximately $448,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,725,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,719,000 after buying an additional 224,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the period.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.