KeyCorp Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $200.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

PayPal stock opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

