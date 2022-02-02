KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

KeyCorp stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

