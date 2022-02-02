Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,533. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kilroy Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

