Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,548,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 5,764,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.6 days.

Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.