Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KWAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,374. Kingswood Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWAC. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.