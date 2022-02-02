Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Trading Up 0.2%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$48.67 and last traded at C$47.97. Approximately 595,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 780,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KL shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.23.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$12.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$839.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$762.56 million. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.