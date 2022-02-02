KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on KNYJY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

