Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock remained flat at $$34.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $34.00.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

