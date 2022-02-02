Krios (GIG) Market Cap Reaches $989,573.17

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 72.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Krios has a market capitalization of $989,573.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010305 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00331365 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.