KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR has been the topic of several other reports. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KULR Technology Group news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $262,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mo sold 202,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $605,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,388 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KULR Technology Group (KULR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.