Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8,269,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,039 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,415,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter.

IDRV opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $57.71.

