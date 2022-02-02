Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CBRE Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

