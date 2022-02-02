Lattice Token Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $499,210.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars.

