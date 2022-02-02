Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU) Short Interest Up 56.4% in January

Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Lava Medtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lava Medtech Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

