Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 406 ($5.46) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 331.25 ($4.45).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 292.70 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 282.42. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 248.95 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.17).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,261.06). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,076.23). Insiders acquired a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $862,492 in the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

